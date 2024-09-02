Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $97.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

