Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.3 days.
Heidelberg Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $97.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $114.50.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
