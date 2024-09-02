HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,793,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 4,512,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,107.5 days.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HLFFF opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

