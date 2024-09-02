Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

