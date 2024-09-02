Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $219.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.