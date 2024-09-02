Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 19,260,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,473.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $362,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843,849 shares of company stock worth $16,658,909. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $1,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

