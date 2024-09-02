Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 88,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 111,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,383 shares of company stock worth $30,906,970 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

