Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $32.55 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

