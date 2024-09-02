Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

