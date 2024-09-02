Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $156.62 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $157.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,419 shares of company stock worth $5,297,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

