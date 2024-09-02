Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $156.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $157.58.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,213. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

