Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of HWDJF opened at $12.60 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

