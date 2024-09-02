Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of HWDJF opened at $12.60 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
