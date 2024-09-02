Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

