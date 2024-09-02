Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hypera Price Performance

Hypera stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

