Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hyundai Motor Price Performance

Hyundai Motor stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

