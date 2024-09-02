Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
Hyundai Motor stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $69.27.
About Hyundai Motor
