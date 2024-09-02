iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

BIDU stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

