ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Sells $225,720.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICFI stock opened at $165.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ICF International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

