ICL Group Ltd (ICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 18th

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.8% per year over the last three years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. ICL Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

