IFG Advisory LLC Has $436,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 1.0 %

CSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

