IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.