IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $261.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average of $252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

