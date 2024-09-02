IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

