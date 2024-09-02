IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 781.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

EVRG stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

