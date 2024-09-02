IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $155.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $156.43.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
