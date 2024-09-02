IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $155.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.