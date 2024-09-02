IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after acquiring an additional 176,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after buying an additional 25,779 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

