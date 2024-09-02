Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $249.05.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

