IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,782.0 days.

IMCD Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of IMCD stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53. IMCD has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $180.78.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMCD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.