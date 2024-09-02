IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

IMI Price Performance

IMIAF opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.