IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.
IMI Price Performance
IMIAF opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.
IMI Company Profile
