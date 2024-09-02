Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
TSE IMO opened at C$101.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$72.03 and a twelve month high of C$106.09.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.237534 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
