Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE IMO opened at C$101.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$72.03 and a twelve month high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.237534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.15.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

