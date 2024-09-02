Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$101.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$72.03 and a 52 week high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.237534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.