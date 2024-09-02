Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 342,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 902.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 241,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
