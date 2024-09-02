Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 342,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 902.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 241,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.