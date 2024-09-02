Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,018,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 164,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,383 shares of company stock valued at $30,906,970. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.