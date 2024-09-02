Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Up 9.5 %
IPHYF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.
