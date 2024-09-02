Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $31.39 on Monday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $277.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.