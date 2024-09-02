Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 352,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,029.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BMAR opened at $44.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

