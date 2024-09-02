Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 332,116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 390,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 256,445 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.