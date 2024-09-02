Insider Buying: BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Purchases A$168,000.00 in Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) insider Zhi-Qiang Zhang bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$21.00 ($14.19) per share, with a total value of A$168,000.00 ($113,513.51).

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

About BlueScope Steel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.