Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,322,229.28 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,444,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,346,947.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.1 %

TEAM opened at $165.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $13,805,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

