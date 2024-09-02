Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $228,760.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BOX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

