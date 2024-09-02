Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $237,500.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,629,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.60 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

