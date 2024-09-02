Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $237,500.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,629,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.60 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
