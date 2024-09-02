Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,266,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Equitable by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 623.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

