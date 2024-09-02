Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $124,020.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FRP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRPH opened at $29.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.67 million, a P/E ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FRP by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 553,265 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC grew its stake in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.