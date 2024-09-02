Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$591,000.03 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total value of C$591,000.03.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total value of C$978,756.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$219.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$222.67.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

