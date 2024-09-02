Insider Selling: Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$114,000.00.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$29.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$30.64.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0291921 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
