Insider Selling: Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$114,000.00.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$29.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$30.64.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0291921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNF

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.