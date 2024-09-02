Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$279,247.50 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at C$5.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

