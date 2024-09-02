Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Acquires A$601,419.18 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hawkins bought 81,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.38 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,419.18 ($406,364.31).

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 49.17.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

