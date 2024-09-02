Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 136 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,061.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,777.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,649.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,064.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

