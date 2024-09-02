Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,132 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

