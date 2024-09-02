Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 58 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,373.21 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,380.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,272.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,257.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

