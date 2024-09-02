Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,702 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

