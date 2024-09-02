Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,146 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $150.88 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

